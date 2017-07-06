National Politics

July 06, 2017 1:33 AM

State agents arrest 5 boaters over weekend for DWI

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

State officials say agents arrested five boaters on drunk-driving charges over the holiday weekend.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says four men were arrested around the state on Saturday and one on Sunday. Locations were the Ouachita River in Ouachita Parish; False River in Pointe Coupee Parish; the Amite and Tickfaw rivers in Livingston Parish; and Grassy Lake in St. Martin Parish.

Enforcement division spokesman Adam Einck said in a news release Wednesday that the charge and penalties are the same whether the driver is running a vehicle or a boat. The driver can go to jail, be fined, and lose his or her driver's license.

First-offense DWI carries a fine of $300 to $1,000 and up to six months in jail.

