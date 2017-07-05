PawSox to consider ballpark proposals from other cities

The Pawtucket Red Sox will field offers from other cities interested in building a new baseball stadium.
PawSox says it has worked "cooperatively and exclusively" with city and state officials to keep the PawSox in Pawtucket. It promised such exclusivity through the state's regular legislative session ending in June.
PawSox officials said Wednesday that while dialogue with Pawtucket and Rhode Island will continue through the fall session, the club will now respond to other cities who seek to present proposals for potential ballpark sites.
Team officials say the move is "prudent and fair" given the uncertainty they face upon the expiration of their lease.
The Providence Journal reports that state lawmakers introduced legislation and agreed last week to consider a potential stadium deal in the fall.
