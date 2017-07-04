National Politics

July 04, 2017 10:31 AM

Jersey City won't move fireworks show back to state park

The Associated Press
JERSEY CITY, N.J.

Jersey City says its annual July Fourth fireworks show won't be moved back to Liberty State Park even though the site has reopened.

The park had been shuttered since the state government shutdown started on Saturday. But it was reopened on Tuesday, just hours after lawmakers and Republican Gov. Chris Christie reached an agreement on the state budget.

After the shutdown took effect, Mayor Steven Fulop said the city would move the fireworks show from Liberty State Park to Exchange Place. Fulop, a Democrat, has said the change was made because the city "didn't want to be held hostage by Trenton politics."

The fireworks will culminate a day-long event that also features a concert by Kool and the Gang.

