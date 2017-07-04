National Politics

July 04, 2017 9:02 AM

Chief of police in Alaska's capital city takes Idaho job

The Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska

The chief of police in Alaska's capital city is leaving the post to take the same position on a police force in Idaho.

The city of Idaho Falls, Idaho announced Friday that Bryce Johnson had been appointed to serve as that city's police chief.

Johnson has been chief of the Juneau Police Department for four years. He says he's leaving to be closer to family.

Johnson's last day is July 28.

Johnson told KTOO radio (http://bit.ly/2tjmlNe ) working in Juneau has been a career highlight and he is "a little sad to go."

Juneau City Manager Rorie Watt says deputy police chief Ed Mercer will be the acting chief until Johnson's successor is hired.

