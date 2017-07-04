National Politics

July 04, 2017 9:02 AM

Another university in Ohio bans use of tobacco on campus

The Associated Press
DAYTON, Ohio

Another university in Ohio is now officially tobacco-free.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2sjum3o ) that Wright State University's new policy took effect Saturday at the school's campuses in Dayton and Celina. The policy prohibits smoking and the use of other tobacco products.

The University of Akron and Kent State University also have bans on tobacco products that took effect Saturday. Ohio State University and Miami University already were tobacco-free.

Wright State made the decision to ban tobacco products last November. The policy was approved about five years after the school first considered the move.

The state's higher education department recommended in 2012 that all public universities in Ohio be tobacco-free.

