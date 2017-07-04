National Politics

July 04, 2017 7:06 AM

Cross can stay public park pending Florida city's appeal

The Associated Press
PENSACOLA, Fla.

A federal judge has ordered that a cross that has stood in a Florida public park for nearly half a century can stay for now.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that U.S. District Court Judge Roger Vinson ruled last month that the 34-foot cross in Bayview Park violates the Establishment Clause of the Constitution and must be removed by July 19. He suspended that order Monday after the city of Pensacola filed an appeal.

The American Humanist Association and the Freedom From Religion Foundation filed a lawsuit in 2016 on behalf of four Escambia County residents who said the cross violated the separation of church and state.

Court documents show a civic group built the current cross in 1969. An earlier cross had been at the location since 1941.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Osprey family starts anew after storm

Osprey family starts anew after storm 1:27

Osprey family starts anew after storm
Mobile man breaks bull shark record 0:52

Mobile man breaks bull shark record
Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later 0:44

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos