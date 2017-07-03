National Politics

July 03, 2017 2:30 AM

3 arrested after pro-Trump, anti-Trump protesters clash

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Police say three people have been arrested and a fourth received a citation after a fight between anti-Trump and pro-Trump protesters in Philadelphia.

About 150 "Impeach Trump" members and 50 pro-Trump members held separate marches Sunday morning.

Police say a group of Trump supporters tried to enter a bar in the city after the march when they were confronted by anti-Trump demonstrators. A fight broke out, during which a pro-Trump protester and a police officer were assaulted.

Two anti-Trump demonstrators were charged with assaulting the Trump supporter following the fight. Police say the Trump supporter suffered a minor mouth injury. A third person has been charged with assaulting the police officer, and a fourth was issued a citation.

Police have not released the identities of those involved in the fight.

