This undated photo provided by the San Antonio Police shows San Antonio Officer Julio Cavazos. Police say Cavazos continues his recovery following surgery after being shot in a gunbattle Thursday, June 29, 2017 with a suspect that claimed the life of his partner. Cavazos was hospitalized Saturday, July 1 in intensive care and faces a long recovery. Further details on his condition weren't released.
National Politics

July 01, 2017 11:55 AM

Wounded San Antonio police officer remains hospitalized

The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO

Police say a San Antonio officer is recovering following surgery after being shot in a gunbattle with a suspect that claimed the life of his partner.

Sgt. Jesse Salame (SAHL'-uh-may) says Officer Julio Cavazos was hospitalized Saturday in intensive care and faces a long recovery. Further details on his condition weren't released.

Investigators say Cavazos was shot Thursday as he and Officer Miguel Moreno stepped out of their patrol car to question a man about a vehicle break-in.

Moreno was shot in the head. He died Friday. San Antonio police say the gunman died in the shootout.

A police statement says Cavazos is married and has a young daughter.

