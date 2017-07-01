National Politics

Appeal judge rethinks, dissents in Planned Parenthood case

A federal appeals court ruling that saved Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood in Louisiana stands, but it's no longer unanimous.

Last September, a three-judge 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel upheld an injunction preventing the state from cutting Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood. The money goes to non-abortion services for low-income women.

The ruling by judges Jacques Wiener, Priscilla Owen and Edward Prado said cutting the money would deny low-income women access to a medical provider — and their right to choose their provider.

The ruling was re-issued Thursday with Owen dissenting. She cited a 1980 Supreme Court ruling denying Medicaid patients' right to challenge Pennsylvania's revocation of funding for a nursing home. The two-member majority said that case doesn't apply to the Louisiana Planned Parenthood case.

