June 30, 2017 4:23 AM

Mexican woman arrested with more than 2 pounds of heroin

The Associated Press
NOGALES, Ariz.

Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona say they seized more than two pounds of heroin that was being concealed in the groin area of a Mexican woman.

Agents at the Nogales Station were working the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint Wednesday afternoon when the heroin was discovered during an inspection on a commercial shuttle bus.

When a female agent obtained permission from the 58-year-old woman to conduct a body search, the agent reported detected a foreign object in the woman's groin area.

Agents arrested the woman for narcotics smuggling after determining the object was a package of heroin, worth an estimated $35,000.

She was then transported to the Nogales Border Patrol Station and later turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for processing.

The woman's name wasn't released Thursday.

