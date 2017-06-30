National Politics

June 30, 2017 1:19 AM

2 newly minted NYPD officers propose at cadet graduation

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

It was an emotional day for more than 400 New York Police Department cadets being sworn in as officers — made even more poignant by two of the newly minted officers proposing to their significant others.

The Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2tvuNvN ) 35-year-old Officer Michael Raffaele, of Howard Beach, asked his girlfriend to marry him in front of family and friends at Madison Square Garden Thursday after the ceremony. Only moments later, Officer Michael Velazquez, of Yonkers, proposed to his girlfriend of five years outside the building in front of hundreds of onlookers.

Raffaele's mother, JoAnne, says the family is very happy her son finally proposed. Velazquez's now-fiancée, Michella Calix, says she had no idea the officer was going to propose, especially at the NYPD graduation.

