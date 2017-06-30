National Politics

General Assembly ends, but lawmakers to return soon, often

By GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C.

The North Carolina General Assembly has completed its primary work session for the year, but legislators plan to return to Raleigh in the weeks ahead to deal with unfinished business, including the replacement of electoral maps.

The House closed the 5½-month session shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, about a half-hour after the Senate gaveled out its members. Legislators had been working since Thursday morning, shuffling favored bills between the two chambers. Dozens of approved measures wound up on Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.

Several key measures got stuck in negotiations between the House and Senate and didn't come out. They could be revived when legislators return in early August to also consider any possible vetoes by Cooper.

The General Assembly's schedule also includes legislators returning after Labor Day, possibly for redistricting.

