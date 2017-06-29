National Politics

June 29, 2017 8:56 PM

Sit-in protesters arrested at Sen. Gardner's Denver office

The Associated Press
DENVER

A handful of protesters camped out in U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner's Denver office have been arrested, two days after they began a sit-in to demand that the Republican pledge to oppose the GOP's health care plan.

The Denver Post reports https://goo.gl/ra1ffy protesters chanted "Rather go to jail than to die without Medicaid!" as police ordered them to leave Thursday evening.

Protesters, many of them disabled, took over the waiting room when the office opened Tuesday morning. Janine Bertram with the group ADAPT, which helped organize the sit-in, says police were arresting all nine activists in the office.

Similar protests have been staged across the nation by ADAPT, which promotes disability rights.

Police spokeswoman Marika Putnam would only say that several protesters were arrested after they were told to leave.

