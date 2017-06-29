National Politics

June 29, 2017 8:55 AM

Mistrial declared in case involving 5 ex-El Paso educators

The Associated Press
EL PASO, Texas

A federal judge has declared a mistrial involving five former El Paso school administrators after prosecutors for a third time turned over evidence to defense lawyers well after the trial had already begun.

U.S. District Judge David Briones said the defendants will be retried after declaring the mistrial Wednesday, more than two weeks into the proceedings.

A prosecutor told Briones that she didn't believe the latest records that were withheld were germane to the case.

One of the former administrators had testified earlier that he conspired with other educators to rig test scores and take other illegal steps to meet federal accountability standards.

Authorities allege educators fraudulently boosted test scores, attendance and graduation rates.

Former Superintendent Lorenzo Garcia was previously sentenced to 3½ years in prison for his role in the scandal.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 1:04

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument
Hero tells hows he stopped an armed robbery with only a bat 3:07

Hero tells hows he stopped an armed robbery with only a bat
Storm clouds paint ominous picture in Harrison County skies 1:07

Storm clouds paint ominous picture in Harrison County skies

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos