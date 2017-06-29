National Politics

June 29, 2017 1:45 AM

Ohio Senate passes bill named for woman set on fire by ex

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Legislation inspired by a woman who was set on fire by her ex-boyfriend has unanimously passed the Ohio Senate the day after her death was announced.

The bill, named "Judy's Law," would require six additional years in prison for crimes that permanently maim or disfigure victims.

The Senate passed the bill Wednesday after holding a moment of silence for 33-year-old Judy Malinowski. It now heads to Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) for his signature.

Malinowski was hospitalized for nearly two years after Michael Slager doused her in gasoline and set her on fire in August 2015. Slager was sentenced to 11 years in prison after being convicted of charges including aggravated arson and felonious assault.

Prosecutors say they now plan to file murder charges against him following Malinowski's death.

