Naval Academy Class of 2021 arrives for Induction Day

The Class of 2021 is arriving at the U.S. Naval Academy.
About 1,200 students will attend Induction Day in Annapolis on Thursday.
The incoming students are known as plebes. That's the academy's word for freshmen.
They will be processed through various stations to get uniforms, medical examinations and haircuts. They'll also be shown how to salute.
They finish their first day with the Oath of Office ceremony.
After that, they meet with their families for the last time until Plebe Parents' Weekend, which is in August.
