National Politics

June 29, 2017 12:52 AM

Naval Academy Class of 2021 arrives for Induction Day

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

The Class of 2021 is arriving at the U.S. Naval Academy.

About 1,200 students will attend Induction Day in Annapolis on Thursday.

The incoming students are known as plebes. That's the academy's word for freshmen.

They will be processed through various stations to get uniforms, medical examinations and haircuts. They'll also be shown how to salute.

They finish their first day with the Oath of Office ceremony.

After that, they meet with their families for the last time until Plebe Parents' Weekend, which is in August.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 1:04

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument
Hero tells hows he stopped an armed robbery with only a bat 3:07

Hero tells hows he stopped an armed robbery with only a bat
Storm clouds paint ominous picture in Harrison County skies 1:07

Storm clouds paint ominous picture in Harrison County skies

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos