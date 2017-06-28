NY lawmakers work for a deal as NYC school deadline nears

Another day, another chance for New York state lawmakers to reach agreement on the control of New York City schools.
Lawmakers will begin the second day of their special session Thursday, one day before the 15-year-old policy giving New York's mayor control over his city schools is set to expire.
The Senate and Assembly couldn't reach a deal on extending the policy before they adjourned their regular session last week.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered them back this week to try again. But hopes of a quick resolution faded as soon as lawmakers reconvened.
Now, several other proposals are under negotiation, including additional speed cameras for New York City and disaster assistance for upstate New Yorkers affected by recent floods.
Lawmakers hope to wrap up their work before the weekend.
