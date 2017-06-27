Jonathan Zachem named to lead Florida's licensing agency

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has promoted Jonathan Zachem to secretary of the state's Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
Zachem was the deputy secretary for the department and previously served as chief attorney and director of for the state's Division of Pari-Mutuel Wagering. He has also worked for Florida's Department of Health.
Scott said in announcing the hire on Tuesday that Zachem understands the importance of reducing regulations and that he will help to make Florida more business friendly.
The department is responsible for licensing along with regulating businesses and professionals such as cosmetologists, veterinarians, real estate and pari-mutuel wagering.
Zachem replaces Matilde Miller, who has accepted the role of Vice President of Compliance with VISIT FLORIDA. Miller had been serving as DBPR's interim secretary since January.
