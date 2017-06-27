National Politics

Judge won't halt high-impact uses at Sauk Prairie rec area

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

A federal judge has refused to halt helicopter training, hunting dog training and motorcycle races at the Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area.

The Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance filed a lawsuit in January seeking to stop the activities. The group filed a request last week for a preliminary injunction after a state court denied a similar motion.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson denied the request Monday, saying the group hasn't shown it would suffer irreparable harm before he can decide the case next spring or that environmental harm from the activities would be permanent.

The group has asked Peterson to reconsider and issue a temporary restraining order halting the activities while he weighs a preliminary injunction.

The recreation area was once the site of the Badger Army Ammunition Plant.

