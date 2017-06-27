National Politics

June 27, 2017 8:53 AM

Cuomo to call lawmakers back to Albany for NYC schools issue

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to call New York lawmakers back to Albany to extend Mayor Bill de Blasio's control of New York City schools.

The 15-year-old policy giving the mayor oversight of city schools expires Friday if lawmakers don't agree to renew it.

The Legislature and Cuomo, a Democrat, didn't reach agreement on an extension before the regular legislative session ended last week, threatening to undermine governance of the nation's largest school system.

A spokesman for Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says Cuomo and Heastie have discussed holding a special session Wednesday to try again to resolve a stalemate over the extension.

Republicans want to link the extension to help for charter schools. Democrats oppose that idea and have tied mayoral control to the renewal of upstate sales taxes.

