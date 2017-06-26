National Politics

June 26, 2017 10:15 PM

Northern Wyoming officer shoots, critically wounds suspect

The Associated Press
BILLINGS, Mont.

A county attorney in rural northern Wyoming says an officer shot and critically injured a man during a disturbance.

Washakie County Attorney John Worrall says officers with the sheriff's office and the Worland Police Department entered a home late Sunday night and encountered a man with a baseball bat. One of the officers was knocked unconscious, and the other shot the man in the abdomen as he approached.

The Billings Gazette in Montana reports https://goo.gl/geYfxW both officers were treated at a local medical center, and the suspect was flown to Billings in critical condition. His name has not been released.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Burned hotel in St. Martin

Burned hotel in St. Martin 2:01

Burned hotel in St. Martin
Gulfport woman survives life-threatening injuries 4:11

Gulfport woman survives life-threatening injuries
Terry Millette's patients speak out 2:20

Terry Millette's patients speak out

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos