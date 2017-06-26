Bill to ease billboard regulations fails in N Carolina House

An effort to loosen North Carolina's outdoor advertising regulations has failed at the Legislative Building.
The House voted 48-67 on Monday night against a bill after a barrage of opposition, including "no's" from 30 Republicans.
The measure would have allowed billboard companies to relocate signs already installed within a municipality to its commercial or industrial use areas. The bill also would have made it easier for outdoor advertising owners to upgrade to digital signs.
Previous versions of the bill had struggled to get traction. The latest edition left out a formula that would have made it more costly for governments to compensate billboard companies when signs must be removed for new roads.
Opponent Rep. Jay Adams of Hickory says the measure took away local control and protected big billboard companies.
Comments