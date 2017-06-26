State police kill man who fired at them on I-25

New Mexico State Police say an officer fatally shot a 36-year-old man early on Monday morning after a long standoff.
Police say they were called to a small market in Pecos, New Mexico, around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday after a man showed up armed and "was homicidal."
Officers didn't find the man but later heard shots being fired nearby. They found the suspect's car and tried to pull him over, but he fled. Police later found his car on Interstate 25.
Police say Rip S. Huntington fired at officers who found his car, and a crisis negotiation team was called in. A relative told police Huntington was suicidal and wanted police to kill him.
After a long standoff with negotiators, an officer fired at Huntington, killing him.
