AP: Authorities delayed investigating gay 'demons' case

In this Friday, May 19, 2017 photo, Matthew Fenner stands with his aunt, Lynn Rape, outside the Rutherford County Courthouse after a hearing on his case against Word of Faith Fellowship church in Rutherfordton, N.C. Fenner, a former church member, said he was kidnapped and assaulted by members because he is gay. In December 2014, a grand jury indicted five church members. “If it wasn’t for our pressure,” Rape said, “nothing would have happened.” Kathy Kmonicek AP Photo