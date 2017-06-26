Florida Gov. will travel state to tout new appointment

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is traveling to three cities to tout his decision to tap a political ally and former legislator to a top position.
Scott will be in Panama City on Monday to announce that he's appointing Republican Jimmy Patronis as chief financial officer. Scott will also visit Tampa and Pensacola to publicize the high-profile appointment.
Patronis, who helped his family run a well-known restaurant, currently sits on the panel that regulates utilities. Patronis was a member of the Florida Legislature for eight years.
Current Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater announced earlier this year that he was ending his term early to take a job at Florida Atlantic University.
Patronis backed Scott during his run for governor in 2010 when many in the GOP establishment were supporting another candidate.
