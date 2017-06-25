National Politics

June 25, 2017 11:06 PM

21 people enter new week as US citizens

The Associated Press
BURLINGTON, Vt.

Twenty-one people are entering the new week as United States citizens after taking the oath of citizenship at a ceremony in Vermont's largest city.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says the oath of citizenship was administrated Friday in Burlington by U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford.

The new citizens ranged in age from 21 to 65. They came from 13 countries: Belgium, Bhutan, Brazil, Canada, People's Republic of China, Congo, France, India, Mexico, Romania, Rwanda, Thailand and Vietnam

Citizenship and Immigration Services says that during the 2016 fiscal year, just over 750,000 people were naturalized at ceremonies throughout the country and around the world. That includes more 650 individuals who were naturalized through the Vermont field office in St. Albans.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Gia Gunn says pride transcends LGBTQ community

RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Gia Gunn says pride transcends LGBTQ community 1:13

RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Gia Gunn says pride transcends LGBTQ community
Watch the members of the Sun Herald's All-South Mississippi Baseball Team introduce themselves 1:16

Watch the members of the Sun Herald's All-South Mississippi Baseball Team introduce themselves
Dead nutria wash ashore in Hancock County 0:50

Dead nutria wash ashore in Hancock County

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos