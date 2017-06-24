National Politics

June 24, 2017 11:46 AM

Forest Service officials warn of fire risk in North Dakota

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

State Forest Service officials say drought conditions are making many areas of North Dakota vulnerable to fires.

Forest Service spokesman Ryan Melin tells the Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2t6UZwO) that indicators that predict the potential for fire and its severity are more serious now than in previous years in June.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum declared a drought emergency this week and directed state agencies to coordinate drought response efforts.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that 8 percent of the state in extreme drought, 32 percent is in severe drought, 27 percent is in moderate drought and 33 percent is abnormally dry.

Melin says if conditions don't improve, the state could see a threat of "catastrophic wildfires, uncontrollable fires."

The Forest Service has 20 full-time and seasonal firefighters and equipment.

