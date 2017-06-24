National Politics

June 24, 2017 11:42 AM

Appeals court upholds ruling on disabled children

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

A federal appeals court has upheld a ruling that the District of Columbia is inadequately helping young children with special needs.

The Washington Post reports that a federal panel of judges ruled 3-0 against the city Friday and agreed with an earlier ruling that found a "persistent failure" by officials to help disabled preschool children.

The case began in 2005, when parents sued the city alleging it was not meeting the requirements of the federal Individuals with Disability Education Act. The city has questioned the federal government's jurisdiction.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

“Priests are normal people”

“Priests are normal people” 2:41

“Priests are normal people”
Baby pelicans rescued in Pass Christian 1:49

Baby pelicans rescued in Pass Christian
Soil from Aquarium site turns Gulfport Harbor orange 1:37

Soil from Aquarium site turns Gulfport Harbor orange

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos