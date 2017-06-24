Appeals court upholds ruling on disabled children

A federal appeals court has upheld a ruling that the District of Columbia is inadequately helping young children with special needs.
The Washington Post reports that a federal panel of judges ruled 3-0 against the city Friday and agreed with an earlier ruling that found a "persistent failure" by officials to help disabled preschool children.
The case began in 2005, when parents sued the city alleging it was not meeting the requirements of the federal Individuals with Disability Education Act. The city has questioned the federal government's jurisdiction.
Comments