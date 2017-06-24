New Jersey college recalls being host to Cold War summit

FILE - In this June 23, 1967 file photo, Soviet Premier Alexi Kosygin takes a bite of shrimp cocktail as State Department Interpreter, Bill Kramer, center, relays the words of President Lyndon Johnson, right, during a luncheon meeting of the leaders on the Glassboro State College campus in Glassboro, N.J. Fifty years ago during the Cold War, Johnson and Kosygin decided to talk as the Six-Day War raged in the Mideast. They settled on a place halfway between New York and Washington and selected the school to host the hastily arranged summit in the college president's mansion. Jerry Mosey, File AP Photo