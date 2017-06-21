National Politics

June 21, 2017 4:02 AM

Wisconsin Assembly to take up bill limiting recounts

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

The state Assembly is set to vote on a bill that would make it far more difficult to request election recounts in Wisconsin.

The measure up for a vote Wednesday comes amid anger from some Republicans that Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein was able to request a recount in Wisconsin last year even though she finished a distant fourth.

Under the Republican bill, only candidates who trail the winner by 1 percentage point or less in statewide elections could petition for a recount. The proposal would also tighten the deadline to request a recount.

While Democrat Hillary Clinton lost to Republican President Donald Trump by less than 1 point in Wisconsin, it was Stein who requested the recount.

Gov. Scott Walker has signaled his support for the measure.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Two shots fired during standoff, but 3 kids are safe, Harrison County sheriff says

Two shots fired during standoff, but 3 kids are safe, Harrison County sheriff says 2:52

Two shots fired during standoff, but 3 kids are safe, Harrison County sheriff says
Small tornado takes buildings 1:25

Small tornado takes buildings
He was happy to rebuild for his parents after Katrina took their home 1:44

He was happy to rebuild for his parents after Katrina took their home

View More Video