National Politics

June 21, 2017 2:00 AM

Vermont governor signs on Lake Champlain international plan

The Associated Press
CROWN POINT, N.Y.

Officials from Vermont, New York, Quebec and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have committed to combining their efforts to reduce pollution in Lake Champlain.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott signed on to the plan in Crown Point, New York alongside the commissioner of New York's Department of Environmental Conservation and the Quebec environmental minister Monday.

WVPS-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2snHhnl ) the plan titled "Opportunities For Action" was developed by the Lake Champlain Basin Program with the goals of clean water, a healthy ecosystem, thriving communities and an engaged public.

The Republican governor says his administration's focus on Vermont's economy does not reduce the state's focus on environmental issues. Scott pledges to invest $55 million in clean water funding for the coming year.

