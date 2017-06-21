National Politics

June 21, 2017 1:00 AM

Delaware AG: Wilmington council team meetings to be public

The Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del.

The Delaware Attorney General's office has announced that confidential meetings between Wilmington's mayor and select city council members will need to be made public following a petition filed by a councilman who wasn't included.

The News Journal reports the opinion from Attorney General Matt Denn's office on Monday said the select team is a public body and must comply with the Freedom of Information Act's open meeting provisions. It came after councilman Samuel L. Guy filed the allegations in March.

In a statement Guy said he believed the meetings between Mayor Mike Purzycki's administration and appointed members of the council's leadership team violated the public's right to know about the "high level" issues being discussed.

Denn's office disagreed with city lawyers, deciding the council treated the team as a committee.

