National Politics

June 20, 2017 5:25 AM

Federal judge orders city to remove cross from public park

The Associated Press
PENSACOLA, Fla.

A federal judge has ordered that a cross that has stood in a Florida public park for nearly half a century must come down.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that U.S. District Court Judge Roger Vinson ruled Monday that the 34-foot cross in Bayview Park violates the Establishment Clause of the Constitution and must be removed within 30 days.

The American Humanist Association filed a lawsuit in 2016 on behalf of four Escambia County residents who said the cross violated the separation of church and state.

Court documents show a civic group built the current cross in 1969. An earlier cross had been at the location since 1941.

Pensacola spokesman Vernon Stewart says the city has received a copy of the order, and officials were reviewing it with legal counsel.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Small tornado takes buildings

Small tornado takes buildings 1:25

Small tornado takes buildings
He was happy to rebuild for his parents after Katrina took their home 1:44

He was happy to rebuild for his parents after Katrina took their home
Katrina came and leveled their beautiful Pass Christian home. They rebuilt anyway. 2:57

Katrina came and leveled their beautiful Pass Christian home. They rebuilt anyway.

View More Video