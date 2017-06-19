National Politics

June 19, 2017 2:03 AM

Florida high court tosses convicted killer's death sentence

The Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

The Florida Supreme Court has overturned the death sentence of a man convicted of a double slaying due to inadequate representation.

The Florida Times-Union reports (http://bit.ly/2rza9Kx ) that the court overturned Thomas Bevel's sentence on Thursday.

Bevel was convicted in the 2004 killings of a Garrick Stringfield and Stringfield's 13-year-old son, Phillip Sims. Prosecutors said Stringfield dealt drugs with Bevel.

The court ruled that the public defenders who handled Bevel's case did little work investigating mitigating factors, and that was a reason why Bevel should not be executed.

The court determined that if his lawyers had hired a mitigation investigator, they would've discovered evidence of Bevel's brain damage and history of physical and emotional abuse.

The state attorney's office hasn't decided whether it will retry the sentencing phase or settle for a life sentence.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

He was happy to rebuild for his parents after Katrina took their home

He was happy to rebuild for his parents after Katrina took their home 1:44

He was happy to rebuild for his parents after Katrina took their home
Katrina came and leveled their beautiful Pass Christian home. They rebuilt anyway. 2:57

Katrina came and leveled their beautiful Pass Christian home. They rebuilt anyway.

Ninjas show of their skills at summer fair in Biloxi 0:47

Ninjas show of their skills at summer fair in Biloxi

View More Video