June 18, 2017 10:04 AM

Authorities ID Rapid City man fatally shot by police officer

The Associated Press
RAPID CITY, S.D.

Authorities have released the name of a Rapid City man who was fatally shot by a police officer.

The South Dakota Attorney General's office identifies the man as 48-year-old Joseph Paul Hogan.

Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris says police responded to a report of an "active shooter situation" Saturday afternoon in a residential area in northern Rapid City. Shots were fired both before and after officers arrived on the scene.

Jegeris says police were working to evacuate nearby homes when the man left the house and threatened an officer. The chief says the man then shot at the officer, who returned fire. Hogan died at the scene. No one else was hurt.

The name of the officer was not released. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

