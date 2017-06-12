Emanuel administration signals opposition to Muslim registry

The administration of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel continues to signal opposition to a federal Muslim registry even though there's no sign President Donald Trump is currently pushing for one.
Trump has spoken favorably at times about the possibility of requiring Muslims in the U.S. to register in a database. Elected officials nationwide have, like Emanuel, made clear they won't help compile it.
The Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2rTCdab) reports that Emanuel's human rights commissioner testified Monday at a City Council hearing supporting a pending ordinance that would prohibit city money from ever going toward a would-be Muslim registry.
Mona Noriega said lists were used to intern Japanese-Americans during World War II. She said that "registries of different types have been used to single out people for internment, torture and even death."
