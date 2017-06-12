Real ID bill heads to Oregon Senate for vote

Oregon lawmakers have advanced a proposal that would allow the state to issue state driver's licenses and identification cards in compliance with federal standards borne after the 9/11 attacks beginning in the next three years.
Senate Bill 374 passed on Monday of committee with unanimous support and now heads to the Senate floor.
Even if the proposal ultimately becomes law, Oregon residents thinking about booking flights for next year's family vacation or work trips still might consider getting their passports updated beforehand.
In January, the federal Real ID law will be enforced at U.S. airports, meaning state-issued IDs that aren't in compliance or don't have a special extension won't be valid for domestic travel. Travelers from those states must instead use passports or some other alternative.
Oregon's third federal extension expired last week and is now in a grace period until July 10, and officials are worried that noncompliant states may no longer get a break.
