The Latest: Gov. Dennis Daugaard signs lakes bill into law

The Latest on South Dakota's special session over the use of lakes on private land (all times local):
___
9:45 p.m.
Gov. Dennis Daugaard has signed into law new rules governing the use of lakes on private land for recreation that lawmakers approved during a special legislative session.
The Republican governor signed the bill Monday. After some disagreement between the House and Senate, both chambers ultimately voted in favor of the bill during the special session.
Daugaard says signing the bill opens up tens of thousands of acres of waters to public recreation while also respecting the property rights of landowners.
The law restores access to nearly 30 lakes for public recreation hampered after a recent state Supreme Court decision.
The measure also says that other lakes on private property are open for recreational use unless a landowner installs signs or buoys saying an area is closed.
___
9 p.m.
The South Dakota Legislature has approved rules governing the use of lakes on private land for recreation.
Gov. Dennis Daugaard told lawmakers Monday that he would sign the bill that day if it was approved. After some disagreement between the House and Senate, both chambers ultimately voted in favor of the bill during a special legislative session.
The proposal would immediately restore access to nearly 30 lakes for public recreation hampered after a recent state Supreme Court decision.
The bill also says that other lakes on private property are open for recreational use unless a landowner installs signs or buoys saying an area is closed.
With Daugaard's signature, the bill would take effect immediately. It required two-thirds support in each chamber to be approved.
Under a Senate change, the measure sunsets in 2018 rather than 2021.
___
5:55 p.m.
The South Dakota House has voted to have a special committee work to compromise on a bill that would create new rules governing the use of lakes on private land for recreation.
Representatives voted Monday not to accept a change to the bill made in the Senate, calling instead for a conference committee of legislators from both chambers. A Senate amendment altered the bill's sunset date from July 2021 to June 2018.
Gov. Dennis Daugaard says he'll sign the bill if the Legislature approves it. The proposal would immediately restore access to nearly 30 lakes for public recreation hampered after a recent state Supreme Court decision.
The bill also says that other lakes on private property are open for recreational use unless a landowner installs signs or buoys saying an area is closed.
___
5:15 p.m.
The South Dakota Senate has voted to pass legislation that would create new rules governing the use of lakes on private land for recreation.
Senators voted 26-7 Monday for the measure, exceeding the two-thirds support required for approval. The state House earlier voted to approve the legislation, but the bill has to go back to the chamber so representatives can consider a change made in the Senate.
Gov. Dennis Daugaard says he'll sign the bill if the Legislature approves it. The proposal would immediately restore access to nearly 30 lakes for public recreation hampered after a recent state Supreme Court decision.
The bill also says that other lakes on private property are open for recreational use unless a landowner installs signs or buoys saying an area is closed.
___
2:25 p.m.
The state House has approved a bill that would create rules governing the use of lakes on private land in South Dakota for recreation.
Representatives voted 52-16 Monday for the bill, which requires two-thirds support in each chamber to be approved.
The measure now heads to the Senate. Gov. Dennis Daugaard says he'll sign the bill Monday if the Legislature approves it.
The proposal would immediately restore access to nearly 30 lakes for public recreation hampered after a recent state Supreme Court decision.
The bill also says that other lakes on private property are open for recreational use unless a landowner installs signs or buoys saying an area is closed.
House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, a supporter, says lawmakers need to get lakes back open and give landowners respect.
___
11 a.m.
Gov. Dennis Daugaard is urging state lawmakers to approve rules governing the use of lakes on private land in South Dakota for recreation.
The Republican governor addressed lawmakers during South Dakota's 26th special legislative session. Daugaard says he'll sign the bill Monday if the Legislature approves it.
Legislators are taking up a plan endorsed by a study committee that restores access to nearly 30 lakes for public recreation hampered after a recent state Supreme Court decision.
The bill also says that other lakes on private property are open for recreational use unless a landowner installs signs or buoys saying an area is closed.
Daugaard called the lakes an "economic engine," saying their closure has hurt small-town businesses. The measure needs two-thirds support in each chamber to be approved.
___
8:18 a.m.
Lawmakers are gathering for a special legislative session to consider rules for outdoor enthusiasts who want to use lakes on private land in South Dakota for recreation.
The session is Monday. Gov. Dennis Daugaard is set to address lawmakers in the House chamber.
Legislators will take up a plan endorsed by a study committee that restores access to nearly 30 lakes for public recreation hampered after a recent state Supreme Court decision.
The bill also says that other lakes on private property are open for recreational use unless a landowner installs signs or buoys saying an area is closed.
Daugaard supports the plan, but at least one outdoor sporting and conservation organization has said it's working against its passage. The measure needs two-thirds support in each chamber to be approved.
