National Politics

June 12, 2017 6:37 AM

Ex-FBI Director James Comey visits hometown, dad

The Associated Press
ALLENDALE, N.J.

Former FBI director James Comey spent the weekend in his New Jersey hometown, days after he testified about President Donald Trump before a Senate committee.

The Record (https://njersy.co/2scLISx ) reports Comey and his wife, Patrice Failor, attended Mass with Comey's 83-year-old father at Guardian Angel Roman Catholic Church on Sunday.

Comey declined to speak with a reporter, but he posed for a photo with several students from his alma mater, Northern Highlands Regional High School.

Trump also was in New Jersey, about 48 miles away at his golf club, where the president used Twitter to criticize the FBI director whom he fired.

Comey's father, J. Brien Comey Sr., told the newspaper his son was not aware of the tweets at the time. He says "It's a good thing he didn't know."

