June 07, 2017 12:44 AM

Tennessee Rep. Blackburn confirms bid for 9th term in House

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Republican Marsha Blackburn has confirmed she will seek another term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2rIGLi8 ) that Blackburn's bid for a ninth term puts an end to speculation in some circles that she might instead try to run for statewide office next year.

Republican Sen. Bob Corker hasn't yet announced whether he will seek a third six-year term, though he is widely expected to run. Meanwhile, several Republicans are expected to join next year's race to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam.

State Sen. Mark Green dropped out of the governor's race last week, saying he wanted to instead serve in what he called a "higher capacity" in Washington. Green lives in Blackburn's district, but could seek Republican Rep. Diane Black's seat if she runs for governor.

