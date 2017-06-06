National Politics

June 06, 2017 12:37 AM

Louisville doctor sentenced to 4 years in painkiller case

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

A federal judge has sentenced a Louisville physician to four years in prison for unlawful distribution of painkillers and fraudulently billing Medicaid.

U.S. Attorney John Kuhn said in a news release Monday that 71-year-old George Kudmani also must pay $2,600 in special penalties and serve three years of supervised release. The release said the amount Kudmani will be required to forfeit and pay as restitution will be determined later.

Kudmani was convicted of 19 counts of unlawfully distributing controlled substances and eight counts of health care fraud after a seven-day jury trial in January in Louisville. He was acquitted of the most serious charges of causing two patients' deaths.

Kudmani operated an obstetrical and gynecological medical practice in Louisville from 1980 until 2012.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Gulf Coast LGBT+ Pride Day

Gulf Coast LGBT+ Pride Day 1:50

Gulf Coast LGBT+ Pride Day
What's it like being LGBTQ and living in the Deep South? Subscribe to our new podcast. 1:40

What's it like being LGBTQ and living in the Deep South? Subscribe to our new podcast.
St. Martin woman overcomes health issues to be there for family 1:55

St. Martin woman overcomes health issues to be there for family

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos