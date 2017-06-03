Funeral set for police officer killed in highway crash

A New Jersey police officer killed in a car crash on his way to work will be laid to rest Monday.
A burial Mass is set for 10 a.m. Monday for Summit police Officer Matthew Tarentino and flags in the state will be flown at half-staff.
State police say 68-year-old Archibald McGlashan, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, crossed the median Tuesday morning into eastbound lanes of Interstate 78 in Bernards Township. He was also killed. A third man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The 29-year-old is survived by a wife and two children. His wife is pregnant with their third child. He was posthumously promoted to detective on Wednesday.
A viewing will be held for Tarentino on Sunday night.
