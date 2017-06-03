National Politics

June 03, 2017 11:04 AM

Hawaii's vertical school to be constructed in 2019

The Associated Press
KAKKAKO, Hawaii

State officials released the design plans for an upcoming school inside an affordable housing complex.

Reports say the so-called vertical school will be located on the first four floors of a residential apartment tower in Kakaako. State officials say the proposed public school would serve about 750 K-6th grade students in a growing residential area. According to the plans released Friday, in addition to the school and rental residences, the building will also have retail space.

Reports say the school's total cost is an estimated $40 million.

State lawmakers have already set aside $16 million for the project.

The construction of the tower is expected to begin in 2019.

