Breaux to teach at LSU's Manship School this fall

Former Sen. John Breaux will teach a class at LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication this fall.
An LSU news release says Breaux's class will be part of the school's political communication concentration. It will focus on how Washington works.
Breaux is to lead a fall semester seminar and mentor students. Among those students will be participants in a new program at the Manship School: It allows students to complete an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a law degree in a total of six years. Breaux also will serve as a guest lecturer in other classes and will give presentations open to the public.
Breaux served in Congress for 33 years. He is now with the Washington law firm of Squire Patton Boggs.
