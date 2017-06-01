National Politics

June 01, 2017 1:14 AM

Medical examiner releases cause of death at Norwalk daycare

The Associated Press
NORWALK, Conn.

State officials say "sudden unexpected infant death" is the cause of death for a 4-month-old girl who was found unresponsive at a Connecticut daycare.

A spokesperson for the chief medical examiner says Corinne Magda died while sleeping facedown at a Norwalk Pack 'n Play. The Hour reports (http://bit.ly/2qFTKyX ) the manner of death is undetermined.

The infant died at a hospital in October 2016 after police responded to the home of Christine Limone. Limone is the daughter of Norwalk's mayor.

Limone voluntarily surrendered her child care provider license, and her licensing status is currently listed as inactive.

Limone's attorney says she can reapply for her license "at any time if she so chooses."

A spokesperson for the state police says their investigation is ongoing. Limone has not been charged.

