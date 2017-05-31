National Politics

Carjacking suspect shot by sheriff's deputy dies

DENVER

A carjacking suspect who was shot by a Colorado sheriff's deputy has died.

The Denver Post reports https://goo.gl/NzCIjo 17-year-old James Hill was shot after authorities say he displayed a gun while running from the Arapahoe County deputy in Centennial on Wednesday morning.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Julie Brooks says deputies gave chase after spotting a vehicle that was stolen during an armed carjacking. The vehicle was immobilized, and the five suspects fled on foot.

Two suspects were arrested and two others are still on the loose.

The deputy who shot Hill immediately rendered aid, but the teen died at a hospital.

