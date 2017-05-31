California lawmakers OK bill to add new gender option on IDs

State Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, left, talks with Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens, at the Senate, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. By a 26-12 vote the Senate approved Atkins bill, SB179, that would add a third gender option on state IDs for people who do not identify as either male or female. The bill now goes to the Assembly. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo