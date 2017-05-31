California lawmakers advance bill to reform bail system

State Sen. Bob Hertzberg, D-Van Nuys, talks with Sen. Cathleen Galgiani, D-Stockton, right, after lawmakers approved his measure to change the state's bail and pretrial release policies, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. By a 25-11 vote, the Senate approved Hertzberg's bill, SB10, that would end money bail for most defendants. It now goes to the Assembly. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo