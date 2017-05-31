California sheriff's deputy charged in excessive force probe

This undated photo released by the Placer County Sheriff's Office shows Deputy Robert Madden. A Northern California sheriff's deputy and two correctional officers are facing charges stemming from an investigation of excessive force on jail inmates. Placer County Sheriff Devon Ball says authorities arrested Correctional Sgt. Megan Yaws, Deputy Madden and Correctional Officer Jeffrey Villanueva on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Placer County Sheriff's Office via AP)