This undated photo released by the Placer County Sheriff's Office shows Deputy Robert Madden. A Northern California sheriff's deputy and two correctional officers are facing charges stemming from an investigation of excessive force on jail inmates. Placer County Sheriff Devon Ball says authorities arrested Correctional Sgt. Megan Yaws, Deputy Madden and Correctional Officer Jeffrey Villanueva on Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
May 31, 2017 7:26 PM

California sheriff's deputy charged in excessive force probe

The Associated Press
AUBURN, Calif.

A California sheriff's deputy and two correctional officers were charged Wednesday in an investigation of excessive force on jail inmates that uncovered six victims, authorities said.

Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell provided few details about the charges, but said the investigation began after a supervisor reviewing video footage from the county jail in Auburn discovered the conduct.

Bell said the video was "compelling," but prosecutors had asked him not to release it publicly, according to the Sacramento Bee (http://bit.ly/2rqw7yc ).

Prosecutors charged Deputy Robert Madden and Correctional Officer Jeffrey Villanueva with multiple counts of assault by a public officer and filing a false report.

Correctional Sergeant Megan Yaws was charged with one count of filing a false report.

The charges reflect incidents involving six different victims on six different dates starting in September 2016 and continuing through May, according to prosecutors and a charging document.

"This is sad and unfortunate," Bell said at a news conference, according to the Bee.

None of the inmates required hospital treatment, according to the Bee.

The district attorney's office said the investigation was ongoing, and it would not comment on any evidence.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff's office did not know whether the three defendants had attorneys. They were arrested Wednesday, and were being held on bail, prosecutors said. The sheriff's office has placed them on paid administrative leave.

Bell said the sheriff's department will review all video from jail facilities in Roseville and Auburn for any other possible wrongdoing.

Linda Hartman, the mother of one of the inmates who authorities say was abused, Beau Bangert, told the Bee her son complained once that he had been subjected to prolonged stun gun use.

Hartman said Bangert, 26, was homeless and had been in custody regularly for minor drug possession and other charges.

