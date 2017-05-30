National Politics

May 30, 2017 6:08 AM

Police say man killed, 2 others injured in Ohio bar shooting

The Associated Press
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio

Police say a man was killed and two other people hurt during a shooting at an Ohio bar.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at D & J Nite Spot in Middletown in southwestern Ohio.

Investigators say 23-year-old Julian Marquis Johnson of Middletown was shot and killed at the bar.

A woman wounded in the shooting was taken to a nearby hospital, while a third person who was apparently also shot left the scene.

Several people were in the bar at the time and police are trying to find witnesses to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

